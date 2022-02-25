Suspicious death investigation underway in Port Angeles

Patrol Lights

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Port Angeles, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is happening near the 100 block of Wild Currant Way.

Law enforcement has blocked off the road at Old Olympic Highway.

Deputies said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

The authorities have not provided any additional details about the investigation.

