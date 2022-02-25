ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Suspicious death investigation underway in Port Angeles

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVNKm_0eOaf07N00
Patrol Lights

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Port Angeles, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is happening near the 100 block of Wild Currant Way.

Law enforcement has blocked off the road at Old Olympic Highway.

Deputies said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

The authorities have not provided any additional details about the investigation.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian killed in SeaTac hit-and-run

SEATAC, Wash. — A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in SeaTac Monday night. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at South 182nd Street and International Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Deputies said the driver did not stop after hitting the victim. The crash is being...
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motel employee stabbed to death in Hoquiam

HOQUIAM, Wash. — One person died from their injuries after they were stabbed at a Hoquiam motel. Officers from Hoquiam and Aberdeen were called to the Oceanside Motel in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Avenue Monday night. An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as a 31-year-old Hoquiam man,...
HOQUIAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

One dead in Bothell fire, cause under investigation

BOTHELL, Wash. — One person died following a fire at a manufactured home park Monday evening, according to the Bothell Fire Department. Crews responded to reports of a residential structure on fire around 5 p.m. Firefighters began an “aggressive attack” and were able to extinguish the flames before 6...
BOTHELL, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Angeles, WA
Clallam County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Clallam County, WA
Port Angeles, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver killed in Yakima when semi goes off overpass

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed when the truck went off an overpass in Yakima Tuesday morning. The truck rolled off the overpass at State Route 12 and First Street, a 6 a.m. tweet from Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson said. No other...
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio man accused of slapping pub patron’s face with pizza

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he struck a Sandusky pub patron’s face with a slice of pizza. According to WJW-TV, the incident occurred Sunday evening at Daly’s Pub on Columbus Avenue. A patron told Sandusky police that he and another man were eating at the restaurant when the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Matthew Baker of Sandusky, approached them and put a piece of their pizza into his mouth, the news outlet reported. Police said the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, then slapped “the victim in the face with his hand and the pizza,” the Sandusky Register reported.
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Kiro 7#Swift#Russians
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy