Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Beats Michigan Tech in OT to Break Tie Atop GLIAC

By Tyler Driesenga
 4 days ago
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State men’s basketball team beat Michigan Tech 76-72 in overtime on Thursday night, moving the Bulldogs into sole possession of first place in the GLIAC with just one regular season game remaining.

Walt Kelser led the way for the Bulldogs with 32 points. Dorian Aluyi and Ben Davidson added 14 points each.

With the win, Ferris State improves to 21-6 (16-3 GLIAC) and clinches at least a share of the GLIAC title. Michigan Tech falls to 19-6 (15-4 GLIAC). The Huskies and Bulldogs entered Thursday’s game tied at the top of the conference.

The Bulldogs can win the GLIAC outright with a win over Northern Michigan or a Michigan Tech loss to Lake Superior State on Saturday. If Ferris State loses and Michigan Tech wins on Saturday, the teams will share the GLIAC regular season crown.

