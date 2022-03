This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Every tax season, you likely hear the terms tax return and tax refund used interchangeably -- someone might say their tax return has been deposited in their bank account -- but they're actually different. It's important to know the difference between them when you file your taxes, so we'll break it down.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO