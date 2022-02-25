ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regis freshman speaks with Pope Francis during virtual meeting

By Sydney Isenberg
 4 days ago
A Regis University freshman was part of an intimate discussion with Pope Francis Thursday.

Keiry Sosa was one of 16 college students from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean selected to participate in the virtual meeting as part of Loyola University Chicago's Building Bridges synodal encounter .

This was Pope Francis' first time participating in a virtual conversation with students from the Americas and the Caribbean, according to Loyola University Chicago .

Sosa is from Durango, Mexico, and graduated from DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School in Denver. She is studying politics at Regis University. Before the Zoom meeting, she said she planned to discuss immigration and the plight of refugees with the pope.

Her question to Pope Francis was, “Will you walk with us as we express the power of the spirit and help those who lost their strength trying to hold onto a lost dream?”

To watch the meeting, along with Pope Francis' response to Sosa's question, click here .

