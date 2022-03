This game felt like a do-or-die moment for the Kansas State men’s basketball team and its head coach. If the Wildcats could beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday inside Bramlage Coliseum, their chances of earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament were still going to be alive and everyone associated with the program would have reason to hope. But a loss would be devastating. So much so, that it would leave even the most optimistic of fans wondering about Bruce Weber’s future.

