Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock The Moschino Catwalk In Sexy Metallic & Black Dresses — Photos

Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock

Bella and Gigi Hadid are again making their mark on the catwalk, this time for Moschino in Milan. See the gorgeous pics here!

Supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid hit the runway on Thursday night for Moschino’s 2022/2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, and they of course looked more stunning than ever. Bella, 25, looked sleek and chic in a long-sleeved, fitted black number which featured a turtleneck and gold embellishments around the chest and at the wrists. Gigi wore a similarly-styled number, but strapless and a chocolate-colored brown with exaggerated hips. Both models wore their hair up in old Hollywood-like styles with lustrous curls and paired the dresses with pointed to block heels both featuring gold embellishments.

Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid walking in the Moschino show (Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock).

For their other looks during the show, Bella and Gigi both rocked long, glamourous dresses, with Bella going full old Hollywood glamour in a satin black gown with cutouts across the chest and long, black satin gloves. Gigi dazzled in a metallic gold number that went up around her neck and cut off at the sleeves, also featuring its own kind of long gold gloves with cutouts and designs. The lower tail of the dress added to the drama, with gorgeous, cream-colored tulle.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid go for high glamour on the Moschino catwalk ( Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock).

Bella and Gigi have definitely cemented themselves as fashion royalty, recently taking to New York Fashion Week by storm modeling for Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection on Feb. 15. Gigi, who gave birth to her first child in Sept. 2020, looked fierce while wearing a one-sleeved, sparkly black gown which featured a thigh-high slit up one left, showing off her strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, Bella rocked a similar, sparkly black look with a turtleneck-style neckline and long sleeves, also featuring a cutout and a thigh-high slit up one leg, wearing the same shoes as Gigi. The hair and makeup look was kept constant for the show, with the models all wearing sleek hairstyles and dark eye makeup.

Bella and Gigi have both been modeling since they were teenagers, and they definitely don’t show any signs of slowing down their careers! Gigi was walking on the runway while she was pregnant with her baby at the beginning of 2020, although the public didn’t know about her pregnancy at the time. She returned to the runway just five months after giving birth when she walked the 2021 Milan Fashion Week in March of last year.