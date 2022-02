Sean McVay revealed to ESPN that he would not be pursuing television opportunities and that he will remain head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. It took five seasons for Sean McVay to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl championship as their head coach. In the process, he became the youngest head coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Despite the win, there has been buzz about McVay possibly retiring to pursue a broadcasting role.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO