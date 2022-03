Click here to read the full article. Digital influencer and celebrity talent agency Socialyte, founded by Beca Alexander, has named Sarah Boyd as president, effective March 1. Boyd was previously the chief business officer at Socialyte, where she’s worked since 2017. As part of her role as president, the executive will oversee Lytehouse, Socialyte’s new full-service influencer marketing and creative agency.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan Alexander, who launched the company in 2012, will serve as strategic adviser for both Socialyte and...

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO