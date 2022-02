Broccolini, we love you. Is there anything easier than tossing a tidy handful of broccolini straight into a steamer basket, then lifting the lid eight minutes later to find the slender stalks that are perfectly al dente and sweetly, deeply green? Cooking this vegetable is much easier than understanding its backstory. Do you call it broccolini or sprouting broccoli, tender stem broccoli or baby broccoli? Regardless of the name you use, this broccoli-in-miniature raises some interesting questions: Is broccolini a baby broccoli? Is it an heirloom vegetable? Is it a naked broccoli rabe? And with such an Italian name, does broccolini come from Italy? We have answers. And they might surprise you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO