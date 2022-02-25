ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hunter Fillmore

majorleaguefishing.com
 4 days ago

I am a fairly young angler who has a passion for fishing and is chasing his...

majorleaguefishing.com

#Bass Fishing#Angler
The Hill

Unprecedented Western sanctions strangling Russian economy

Financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies are strangling the Russian economy. As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, his country’s economy has begun to collapse under the weight of unprecedented penalties from the Biden administration, United Kingdom, European Union and other major economic players.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Russia banned from international ice skating events after Ukraine invasion

Days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced it is barring all Russian ice skaters from participating in international skating competitions. The ISU said in a statement that no skaters from Russia and Belarus "shall be invited or allowed to participate in International ice skating Competitions...
UEFA
The Hill

Meta to demote content from Russian state-controlled media globally

Meta will demote posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts or linking to the outlets across Facebook and Instagram globally, executives said Tuesday. The tech giant will make content from the pages “harder to find” across its platforms, in response to growing calls from global leaders to limit access to the Russian state-controlled outlets as the nation pushes forward with its invasion into Ukraine.
INTERNET
The Hill

Five takeaways from the UN's climate report

The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
ENVIRONMENT

