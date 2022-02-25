Man arrested after killing woman, slashing his own throat: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly killing a woman Thursday — and then injuring himself afterward.

Police responded to an assault call at an Arthur Avenue apartment about 7 a.m., and found a 24-year-old woman there with a slash across her throat. That woman, Denise Caamano, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Officers also found a man, Israel Flores, in the apartment. His throat was also slashed, police said. A box cutter was retrieved at the scene.

After being taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Flores was arrested. He is now charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

