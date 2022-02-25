ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after killing woman, slashing his own throat: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
 4 days ago

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly killing a woman Thursday — and then injuring himself afterward.

Police responded to an assault call at an Arthur Avenue apartment about 7 a.m., and found a 24-year-old woman there with a slash across her throat. That woman, Denise Caamano, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Officers also found a man, Israel Flores, in the apartment. His throat was also slashed, police said. A box cutter was retrieved at the scene.

After being taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Flores was arrested. He is now charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

