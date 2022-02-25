ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville woman's family and friends are taking shelter in Ukraine while invasion is underway

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Russian invasion to Ukraine weighs heavy on a lot of people in the US, including a UNF student in Jacksonville. While living in the US her parents own a Euro Deli-Bakery. The First Coast has been home to Vitalina Burdeina for the past five...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Explosions#Russian#Unf#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy