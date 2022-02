Shares of newly-public Toast Inc. plunged on Wednesday after the Boston restaurant fintech company reported a surge in sales that came with thin profits due to elevated costs. The Boston provider of a restaurant software management system went public in September last year. In its second earnings release since, Toast said that in the last three months of 2021, sales skyrocketed to $512 million — more than double that of the fourth quarter of 2020.

