A snowmobile rider in his 60s has died following a collision with an ambulance in northern Minnesota.The 61-year-old, Jeffrey Joe Blom, was travelling northbound on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail when he collided with an ambulance at about 3.55pm on Saturday, the sheriff’s office in St Louis County said. Mr Blom was thought to have been “attempting to cross over Ash River Trail to continue on the (Arrowhead) trail when he hit the ambulance on the roadway.”It was being driven by Medical responders from the Kabetogama Fire Department who were travelling eastbound on the Ash River trail. The ambulance crew were responding...

ACCIDENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO