Olivehurst, CA

Teen, 15, Arrested In Olivehurst Shooting That Left Person With Life-Threatening Wound

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody accused of shooting another minor in Olivehurst on Thursday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred at around 4:20 p.m. in the area of McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue.

The minor who was shot was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening wound, authorities said.

The shooting briefly shut down McGowan at Mary Avenue but it has since reopened.

No further information was released.

CBS Sacramento

Father Shoots Self After Killing His 3 Children, 1 Other Inside Arden Arcade Area Church

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three children were shot dead by their father, who then took his own life, at a church in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sgt. Rod Grassman also confirmed there was a fifth person killed. That person was a chaperone of the children and was there with them for a supervised visit with their father, who was the subject off a restraining order by his estranged wife. #Breakingupdate Sheriff Jones confirms suspect was the subject of a restraining order by the estranged wife. Also, it was a supervised visit and one of the victims...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Charged With Murder In Death Of 4-Year-Old In Sacramento Makes Court Appearance

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who was charged with murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in South Sacramento appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Investigators say 28-year-old La Kreesha Frederick had been watching the girl for since last October at the request of the child’s mother, Frederick’s friend. Paramedics found the girl unresponsive at a home on 42nd Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. during the early morning of February 13. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short while later. Frederick is being held on $1 million bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Shooting On 24th Street In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento on Monday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5900 block of 24th Street a little after 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Officers started first aid and medics soon took over. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say he has since died from his injuries. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. A canvass of the area is underway as detectives look for evidence and any possible witnesses. No suspect information was available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

In Wake Of Father’s Fatal Shooting Of Kids, Criminal Defense Attorney Says Domestic Violence Conflict Is Common

SACRAMENTO (CB13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a father walked into a Sacramento church and killed his children before taking his own life during a court-ordered supervised visit. “Most likely this was a divorce situation. Most likely involved an allegation of domestic violence or child abuse,” said Sacramento criminal defense attorney Allen Sawyer. Sawyer explained that those are potential circumstances that would force a court to order supervised visits, which are a common repercussion put in place to protect children and partners from their abuser. “It usually occurs when there’s a troubled circumstance that the court has reason to believe...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested For The Homicide Of A Friend’s Child

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide after her friend’s 4-year-daughter died in her care. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center got a call from Sacramento City Fire at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, asking for assistance on a medical call for a 4-year-old unresponsive female. The man was taken to a local hospital by fire from the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue in South Sacramento. A physician at the hospital institution confirmed the child was dead a short time later. La Kreesha Frederick (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office) Central Patrol Deputies and Child Abuse Detectives...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies In El Dorado County Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County are investigating what they originally were told was a suspicious death. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a “suspicious” death in the Mosquito area of Placerville. Those involved in the incident area are accounted for and the incident appears to be isolated, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Searching For Missing At-Risk Teen

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. According to a statement from the Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazier was last seen on foot near the 3200 block of Truxel Rd. in the Natomas area. Due to his age and medical condition, police are referring to him as at-risk. Jackson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police say he could possibly be on a bike. Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby posted some photos of Glazier to her Facebook page as well.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Off-Duty Deputy Shot At In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot at while walking in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning.  An off duty Sheriff deputy was shot at along I St between 5th and 6th St. He was not hit. The Federal Courthouse did sustain a broken window from the shot. Road is closed while ⁦@SacPolice⁩ investigates ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ pic.twitter.com/3Z9pYT1l0u — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 1, 2022 The scene is near 5th and I streets, right in front of the federal courthouse. Sacramento police say, just after 5:50 a.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was shot at from a passing vehicle. Police say the off-duty deputy was not hurt. It appears a window at the courthouse was struck in the shooting, however. No details about the suspect have been released at this point. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Both 5th and 6th streets at I are closed due to the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Female Arrested On Suspicion Of Vandalizing Mural In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS13) – A female was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of vandalism for splattering paint on a public mural in the Plumas County town of Quincy. (credit: Plumas County Sheriff’s Office) On Saturday night at around 11:12 p.m., the Plumas County Dispatch Center received a report of vandalism to a mural at the intersection of Main and Bradley streets.  A Plumas County sheriff’s deputy and a sergeant responded to the report. After arriving at the scene, they found a female suspect who had paint on herself and her clothes that matched the color of paint splattered on the mural. The woman was placed under arrest for vandalism and other charges unrelated to the incident. Anyone who saw the vandalism occur or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 283-6300
QUINCY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Man Arrested In Connection With RV Burglaries In Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities have uncovered items stolen from RVs that were burglarized in Placer County. On February 22, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on a Colfax residence believed to be connected with RV burglaries between the end of January and mid-February during which property had been stolen. The items included propane tanks, solar panels, wiring, a control box, clothing, a helmet communication system, power drills, snowmobile equipment, and skydiving gear. Detectives were able to recover most of the items. They arrested 31-year-old Andrew Velez of Colfax on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Person Found Dead Near Bear River Bridge And Hwy. 70 In Sutter County

RIO OSO (CBS13) – One person was found dead near a bridge in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the body was found near Highway 70 and Kempton Road just before 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the CHP Yuba Sutter Office. The area is just south of the Bear River Bridge. The name of the person killed and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not been released. The CHP says more information is forthcoming.
RIO OSO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Missing Natomas Boy, 15, With Autism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a 15-year-old Sacramento boy with autism who has been missing since the weekend. (credit: Sac PD) Jackson Glazier has been missing since Sunday afternoon, but officials say he was last spotted around noon on Monday near Loaves & Fishes around 12th and B streets. Glazier was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark jogger pants, and a dark t-shirt. He is possibly on a bicycle. Officials say Glazier’s disabilities prevent him from recognizing dangerous people or situations. Anyone who sees Glazier is urged to call the police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Items Stolen From Spa Returned By Police

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Stolen items were recovered in Thursday from staff members at Premier Day Spa in Vacaville, said the Vacaville Police Department. The items were first stolen Thursday evening when a man entered the break room of the Premier Day Spa and rummaged through the employees’ belongings. After being caught by the employees, he fled the area. When they realized that several smartphones and an iPad had been taken they called the Vacaville Police Department. The officers located the suspect walking in a parking lot nearby who was identified as Luciano Oyharsabal of Martinez. However, he didn’t have the stolen items on him. The officers searched several nearby parking lots and found Luciano’s vehicle, which had the stolen items inside. The officers were able to return the items to the hard-working employees of Premier Day Spa.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Release Video Of Man Accused Of Carjacking, Shooting Arrested After Crashing On Yolo Causeway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a shooting and carjacking suspect who caused a major crash along the Yolo Causeway last week, police said Thursday. A ShotSpotter activation alerted law enforcement of 13 gunshots that were fired just before 4 p.m. last Friday along Silver Eagle Road, police said in a news release. A second activation went off just moments later indicating 12 rounds being fired in the same area. Sacramento police said several residents in the area reported gunshots, an armed suspect running through the neighborhood and a carjacking. The suspect took off in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Arrested For Weapons Charges In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two were arrested for weapons charges in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Friday, Stockton police conducted a vehicle checkout on Cherbourg Way and found the driver to be on probation. During a search, they located a firearm. Officers arrested 39-year-old Bunloeun Srey and 28-year-old Ranny Srey for weapon charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Solo Crash On I-80 Near Madison Ave

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was killed in a solo accident in which he crashed into a tree, said Metro Fire Of Sacramento. The accident took place on I-80 at Madison Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated by CHP.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Man During 2010 Robbery In Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A man convicted in the 2010 killing of a man during a robbery in Fair Oaks has been sentenced to life behind bars. On December 1, 2021, John Meskell was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2010 slaying of Cristian Anton. The charges stem from an incident on February 8, 2010, in which Meskell and another suspect, while armed with handguns, forced entry into the home of Cristian Anton and his brother in an attempt to rob them, the Sacramento County DA’s Office says. During the robbery, there was a struggle over a shotgun and Anton was shot and killed. The case went cold until December 2017, when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation. Using advanced DNA technology, the zip ties used to tie up the victim were re-analyzed by the District Attorney’s Crime Lab and Meskell’s DNA was located on one of the zip ties found at the crime scene, the DA’s Office says. Meskell was arrested in January 2020.
CBS Sacramento

14-Year-Old Dies After Apparent Drug Overdose In Lodi; 18-Year-Old Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Sacramento resident is facing charges for the apparent overdose death of a 14-year-old in Lodi. Lodi police say, back on Feb. 19, they responded to a possible overdose that left a juvenile unresponsive. Exactly where in the city the overdose took place has not been disclosed. Police say the 14-year-old died on Monday. The juvenile’s name has not been released. An investigation into the incident has led police to arrest 18-year-old Sacramento resident Cecilia Silva in connection to the teen’s death. Silva has been arraigned on charges of voluntary manslaughter, child abuse and endangerment, and the transport and sale of narcotics. “It is imperative that we empower parents and community members to have a conversation with our youth about the instantaneous and deadly consequences of fentanyl can be,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar in a statement on the case. Silva is being held at San Joaquin County Jail.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Yuba City Hit-And-Run That Left Pedestrian With Major Injuries

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley woman, who was found to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in Yuba City, police said Wednesday. Rachel Medlin, 25, was booked into the Sutter County Jail for drug- and collision-related charges, the Yuba City Police Department said. Officers also determined Medlin had been driving without a license. Medlin reportedly hit a pedestrian just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Bridge and Plumas streets. The pedestrian was found with major injuries and was taken to the hospital. Yuba City police said a witness was able to describe the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Medlin was later located along the 3000 block of Walton Avenue, just south of the city, and taken into custody. She was also determined to have been on narcotics.
YUBA CITY, CA
