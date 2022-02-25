I’m selling a parking space for $50,000 – people don’t take me seriously but it’s a ‘once-in-a lifetime opportunity’

A REALTOR is selling an exclusive parking spot in Seattle for a hefty price.

The 128-square-foot space inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will cost you around $50,000.

“It is a serious listing,” said Jimmy Chuang, who is behind the expensive listing. “I don’t think it’s a common thing. This is actually the first time I’ve ever seen it.”

If you want the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to own the parking spot, Chuang says you don’t even have to live in the building.

“I do get a lot of calls and emails to verify what exactly is this situation because it’s pretty rare to have a parking spot that’s in a condo building that is for sale that’s not attached to a unit,” he said.

The parking spot is described as “spacious” on the listing and is located in “a secure garage.”

“Not living in the building? Great investment for additional city parking or feel free to rent out. Not to be missed.”

In Seattle, there’s a growing sellers’ market, with the average sales prices of homes reaching over $1million just last week in King County.

“East of Lake Washington and the plateau was the hottest place to buy and still really is here in King County,” said Zach McDonald, from Real Property Associates.

According to McDonald, it isn’t out of the ordinary to see 20 or 30 offers on a home that’s often selling above the asking prices.

“There aren’t enough houses for all the buyers and there are twenty to thirty buyers for every house,” he said. “So when we think of basic supply and demand, I think that’s a big part of it.”

As for Chuang, he doesn’t think this will be a trend that will catch on soon.

“The chances of having someone have condo parking that’s not attached to the unit I think is so rare that I don’t think we’ll see this happen in the future,” he said.

