No. 1 Texas vs. Alabama: Preview and pitching matchups

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin for what should be a chilly weekend the Disch. The last time these teams has faced off was in the 1983 College World Series when Douglas Hodo’s father was on the team.

Both teams enter this series a perfect 5-0 on the short season.

Texas swept Rice in convincing fashion on the first weekend series of the year and took two road mid-week games over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Alabama has looked the part yet again after making the NCAA tournament a season ago. The Tide took down Xavier in three straight games on the weekend and followed that up with two mid-week wins of their own.

Texas has outscored their opponents 53-7 on the season and will look to continue that dominance against future SEC foe Alabama.

Here is a look at the probable pitching matchups for the weekend:

Friday: LHP Pete Hansen (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Garrett McMillan (0-0, 6.00)

Saturday: RHP Tristan Stevens (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Antoine Jean (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday: RHP Tanner Witt (1-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Grayson Hitt (1-0, 0.00)

247Sports

Alabama baseball falls short in pitching duel at top-ranked Texas

On a blustery Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Alabama and No. 1 Texas each received dominant performances from their pitching staffs. In the end, the Longhorns came out on top, 1-0. The loss is the Crimson Tide’s first of the season and moves UA to 5-1 overall. The...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

No. 1 Texas pairs elite pitching with timely hitting to sweep Alabama with Sunday win, 6-1

AUSTIN, Texas — The elite brand of pitching delivered by the Texas staff in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Alabama should never be taken for granted. With that said, it’s almost expected the No. 1-ranked Longhorns can rely on six-inning gems like the one Tanner Witt put together, firing a career-high nine strikeouts and allowing four hits while walking one to help Texas (8-0) complete a three-game series sweep of the Crimson Tide.
TEXAS STATE
