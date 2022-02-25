ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Manhunt underway for shooter who fired at Fulton County deputy trying to pull him over

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter they say shot at a deputy trying to make a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle at the Elite at City Park apartments on Fairburn Road.

When he did, they say the driver began shooting at him.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy wasn’t hurt.

There are no details on the suspect, but deputies say he is still on the run.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

