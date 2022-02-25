ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Local leaders discuss broadband expansion efforts

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zsb1_0eOaXkVa00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Senator Chris Van Hollen made a stop in Washington County to discuss ongoing efforts to expand broadband in the area. He met with Antietam Broadband as well as other community leaders like County Commissioner Jeff Kline and Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Boyd Michael.

Federal mass transit dollars for West Virginia in jeopardy

Antietam Broadband has received over $1.1 million from Washington County and is requesting around $4.6 million from the state of Maryland. The broadband company say they are planning to build 61 miles of fiber facilities to meet to reach current residents that are unable to get broadband on their own.

Brian Snyder, President of Antietam Broadband, explains the 61 miles of fiber facilities will connect almost 700 homes, which the company estimates as nearly 1,800 people, who have previously never had access to broadband. He says the venture was too expensive for the company to take on by itself and is looking forward to providing service to more residents in the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRpzm_0eOaXkVa00
Proposed expansion areas of service by Antietam Broadband

“There’s actually four areas of the county. They’re in the northwest and northeast, southwest and southeast area to join our operating area of the county,” Snyder explained “We tried to be as broad as we could and not just concentrate on one area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYeEg_0eOaXkVa00
Breakdown of proposed expansion in northeast portion of Washington County

Sen. Van Hollen explained the American Rescue Plan was similar to a down payment for broadband expansion efforts. He explained the legislation was pivotal in providing internet to students for school, distributing tablets and other devices, like hot spots, to aid with the digital divide. He also compared the current push for broadband expansion to the Rural Electrification Program where the federal government provided funding to help people in rural areas connect to electricity.

He says the same initiative is happening now but instead of connecting people to electricity, they’re being connected to high-speed internet.

“I do see a connection to high speed internet in the 21st century and being like connected to electricity in the 20th century,” Sen. Van Hollen said. “I think it’s essential in the 21st century in the year 2022 that every student, every family and small business, everybody be connected to a high speed internet. It’s become essential and if we didn’t know that before the pandemic, certainly the pandemic taught us that connectivity is important. So

Sen. Van Hollen also clarified that before any funds can be distributed, the federal government needs to know where the funding is most needed. He says the department of commerce and the federal communications commission are going through the mapping process

“One of the big issues; maps to find out where people are already connected to high speed internet, and where they’re not,” Sen. Van Hollen explained. “Before you send all the funds across the country, you want to make sure they’re spending it the smart way and that’s why it’s important to connect with people at the local and state level so that we’re all coordinated and we accomplish this goal together.”

Antietam Broadband hopes to begin construction on the new fiber facilities as early as this spring with construction finishing by 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Council will resume in-person meetings March 15

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After almost two years, the Montgomery County Council will return to in-person meetings on March 15.  In the spring of 2020, the council and other local governments transitioned to virtual meetings during the pandemic. Although Montgomery County Public Schools have been meeting in person for over a year, county leaders […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Lawmakers call for more funding for Chesapeake Bay

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen joined other advocates Monday morning to highlight the importance of the Chesapeake Bay. The meeting was all part of the kickoff for the Choose Clean Water Coalition Lobby Week which happens every year to remind Congress of the importance of this vital watershed. The coalition is looking […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Skillup Montgomery County offers residents free job training

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nonprofit WorkSource Montgomery is offering a free job training program to Montgomery County residents who are looking for jobs or opportunities to enhance their skills. The new program is called Skillup Montgomery County. It gives residents six months of free job training. Participants can expect: Interview Coaching / Mock Interviews Apprenticeship […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Washington County, MD
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Hagerstown, MD
WDVM 25

Applications open for agriculture innovation grant program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Farmers who are looking to expand or diversify their operations are lucky, thanks to the Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner. Through the Frederick County award-winning agriculture innovation grants program, farmers can apply to receive funds to help support Frederick County’s agriculture industry. This is the first year the grant program was […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Second statue for the District of Columbia unveiled in the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A statue of Pierre L’Enfant was unveiled in the United States Capitol on Monday, the second statue for the District of Columbia. The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Mayor Muriel Bowser joined with other officials to celebrate the statue and speak to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick libraries return to standard hours

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After two years of being affected by the pandemic, the residents of Frederick will finally be able to visit the library during their standard hours. According to the Frederick County Public Library System, all libraries will return to their regular hours in all branches. Along with the reinstated hours, study rooms […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snyder
WDVM 25

Former DC Fire Chief passes away

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe died on Sunday, February 27, according to the D.C. Fire Department. The department issued a statement on the former chief’s death via Twitter. Ellerbe served as the Fire Chief from January 2, 2011, until July 2, 2014. He was appointed by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Small businesses can take advantage of a new state vendor payment portal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Monday, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced a new user-friendly site, that will display state vendor payment information vital to small businesses. The database, called the Maryland Vendor Information Electronic Warehouse (MD-VIEW), gives visitors access to see how and when the state pays vendors and contractors. Those using the site can access further details in […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Multiple states suing EPA in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and representatives from other states are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency shouldn’t have the power to regulate emissions from the power sector. Morrisey addressed members of the media after the opening arguments in front of the Supreme Court building. He was pleased with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Broadband Internet#Antietam Broadband#County#The American Rescue Plan
WDVM 25

Gov. Hogan and Senate President Ferguson move to end sister-state with Russia’s Leningrad region

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Secretary of State to terminate their sister-state relationship with Russia’s Leningrad region due to their invasion of Ukraine. This move came just before Senate President Bill Ferguson on Monday introduced a formal resolution to sever the ties. Since 1993, Maryland has had a sister-state relationship […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Executive order bans Russian-based liquor

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — An executive order was signed Monday by Gov. Jim Justice banning all sales of Russian-based liquors. “We feel strongly that the war in Ukraine is awful. And we support the Ukrainian country as they’re being invaded right now and do not support any invasion of another country. It’s just not humanitarian,” […]
RETAIL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy