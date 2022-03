In his Feb. 15 Tuesday Opinion column, “Imagine if a lemon law penalized schools,” Mitch Daniels addressed what he called the “inadequate performance” of college and university graduates and the very bad “performance record” of high school graduates. He continued to speak of the many graduates “not nearly literate or numerate enough to identify the main idea of a reading passage or to perform basic computations.” What he did not address was the history of K-12 schooling in the United States as it developed from the end of the 19th century up to today.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO