Washburn seniors play final home games in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Washburn women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season against Missouri Southern on senior night in Lee Arena.



Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena include,

Katie Glatczak/Guard

Shae Sanchez/Guard

Irene Sanz/Guard

Hunter Bentley/Guard

Nuria Barrientos/Guard

Mya Johnson/Center

Final score of the Women’s game, WU 50, Missouri Southern, 55



































The Washburn men also played their final home game against Missouri Southern on Senior Night in Lee Arena.

Seniors playing their final home game are,

Tyler Geiman/Guard

Jaylen Lewis/guard

Jonny Clausing/Forward

Isiah Thorne/Guard

Shannon Cordes/Guard

Jeremy Harrell/Forward

Final score of the men’s game, WU 81, Missouri Southern, 69



































Cheer Squad Seniors cheering for the last home game include,

Erinn Billups

Emoya Davis



















