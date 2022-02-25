ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn seniors play final home games in Lee Arena

By Keith Horinek
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Washburn women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season against Missouri Southern on senior night in Lee Arena.


Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena include,

  • Katie Glatczak/Guard
  • Shae Sanchez/Guard
  • Irene Sanz/Guard
  • Hunter Bentley/Guard
  • Nuria Barrientos/Guard
  • Mya Johnson/Center

Final score of the Women’s game, WU 50, Missouri Southern, 55

The Washburn men also played their final home game against Missouri Southern on Senior Night in Lee Arena.

Seniors playing their final home game are,

  • Tyler Geiman/Guard
  • Jaylen Lewis/guard
  • Jonny Clausing/Forward
  • Isiah Thorne/Guard
  • Shannon Cordes/Guard
  • Jeremy Harrell/Forward

Final score of the men’s game, WU 81, Missouri Southern, 69

Cheer Squad Seniors cheering for the last home game include,

  • Erinn Billups
  • Emoya Davis
KSNT News

K-State falls short at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State was able to split the season series with Kansas State after a 74-73 victory in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats started the game with a 13-2 lead, but the Cyclones didn’t falter. They responded right away with a 13-2 run of their own. Iowa State controlled most of the second […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KU track alum Bryce Hoppel wins big at USATF Indoor Championships

SPOKANE (KSNT) — University of Kansas track and field alum Bryce Hoppel placed first in the 800-meters at the USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday. Hoppel crossed the finished line with a time of 1:45.30 — the third-fastest in the world this year. It’s the second straight year that the Jayhawk has finished the atop the […]
SPORTS
KSNT News

First half run powers Baylor past KU

WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks started hot, but it didn’t take long for Baylor to get hotter. The Bears beat KU men’s basketball 80-70 Saturday night. KU built a 13-point lead almost 12 minutes into the first half. However, Baylor went on a 16-4 run to go into the half down by just one. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Full Court Press (02/25/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from the last week of regular season girls’ and boys’ basketball games on Full Court Press. BOYS TOPEKA WEST 74TOPEKA HIGH 46 EMPORIA 58SEAMAN 70 WASHBURN RURAL 57HIGHLAND PARK 46 HAYDEN 64MANHATTAN 56 GIRLS TOPEKA WEST 26TOPEKA HIGH 72 EMPORIA 41SEAMAN 47 WASHBURN RURAL 61HIGHLAND PARK 21 HAYDEN 45MANHATTAN 60 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Brooks & Dunn coming to Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – For the first time in over a decade, Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo of all time, is coming back to arenas and Kansas is on the schedule. The duo will perform in Wichita at the Intrust Bank Arena on May 20 with Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean. In 2019, the duo […]
KANSAS STATE
