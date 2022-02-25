ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Texas family gets caught in winter storm in McAlester after Tulsa flight canceled

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRNKJ_0eOaWiLp00
MCALESTER, Okla. — FOX23 met up with Kelly Sauer while staying at the same hotel during the storm in McAlester this week.

Her family’s plans to return to Texas after attending a family funeral in Kansas on Tuesday were delayed by the winter storm that moved through Green Country.

After their flight out of Tulsa was canceled due to weather, the family decided to hit the road. They were driving south on 75 when Sauer said road conditions started to get dicey:

“When we got south of Tulsa, on the Indian Nation Turnpike,” she explained, “we saw, it looked like an SUV completely on the top in the median, and then we saw, you know cars off on the side of the road.”

Sauer says the family didn’t want to be on the road after dark, stopping with their two daughters at a hotel in McAlester for the night.

“We were hoping things would clear overnight,” she noted, “but in fact it looks like it’s gotten worse, so we are going to wait it out.”

The Sauers weren’t the only ones FOX23 spoke with who got caught in the storm while on a road trip. But other drivers we spoke with who were out on Thursday afternoon said they were all proceeding with caution.

“Yeah we may stop someplace tonight” remarked driver Jim Walker who was heading back to Iowa, “it’s a little more stressful when the roads are slick.”

Juan Mejia was driving his family from Springfield, Missouri to Austin, Texas when he stopped to get gas in McAlester.

“The last 20-25 miles,” he said after pulling off of U.S. 69, “the roads are really really nasty.”

He offered the following advice to other drivers:

“Take your time,” he said, “and it’s better to be there late, than not be there at all.”

When asked if there was a silver lining in having to drive, rather than fly home Sauer had this to say:

“Well we’re getting to spend some time with our adult daughters,” she said, “that we don’t usually get to, yeah, a lot of family time in the car.”

Fox23 received a text from Sauer Thursday around dinner time, saying that she and her husband Doug had just dropped one of their daughters off in Austin, and were heading home to Houston.

Earlier in the afternoon they dropped their other daughter off in Waco, where she’s attending Baylor University.

