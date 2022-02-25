Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin slated to announce Senate bid Friday

O klahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin is slated to throw his name in the hat for the race to succeed Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe in the upper chamber, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to the Washington Examiner .

The decision comes amid reports that Inhofe, 87, is expected to announce his retirement plans Friday. The senator would step down before the conclusion of his term, triggering a special election.

SEN. JIM INHOFE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE RESIGNATION: REPORTS

Politico reported the news of Mullin’s plans to enter the race.

Mullin, 44, was first elected to serve Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District in 2012, having previously operated a plumbing company and enjoying a career as a professional MMA fighter. He currently sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Mullin’s profile rose significantly last year after the Oklahoma conservative made headlines for engaging in an unsanctioned trip to Afghanistan to rescue an American family — a move that was criticized by top Democrats at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and former Oklahoma state Speaker T.W. Shannon are also reportedly weighing bids.