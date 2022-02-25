Boston breaks SEC record, while leading No. 1 South Carolina to 89-48 rout of Aggies

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO