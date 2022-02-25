ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why Is It Harder To Sleep With Age? Blame These 'Hyperexcitable' Neurons

By Athena Chan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a proper, restful sleep tends to get harder as people age. In a new study, a team of researchers has shed light on how "hyperexcitable neurons" may be behind the sleep problem. Different age groups have different sleep needs, and it's. that adults get seven or more hours...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cosmos

Brain pleasers: the neurons that respond to singing

For the first time, scientists have pinpointed neurons in the human brain that respond to singing, but not to other types of music. The neurons, found in the auditory cortex, appear to respond to the specific combination of voice and music, but not to regular speech or instrumental music. The...
MedicalXpress

How neurons find their place

Neurons in the developing central nervous system and brain congregate in layers or neighborhoods, fitting into an alignment that will dictate their function. But how do they find their proper place?. In a new study, Yale researchers used an advanced microscopy technique that allowed them to follow a single neuron...
SCIENCE
WebMD

How I Find Help With Sleep Apnea and Why Community Matters

Many people with sleep apnea suffer in silence. They feel trapped and alone with a condition that is hard to understand or come to terms with. I felt these things all the time when I was first diagnosed. Here’s how a good sleep apnea community can offer you the support that you need.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Brain neurons identified in pre-sleep routine

When we are stressed or excited, it can be difficult for us to fall asleep—and finding ways to wind down prior to sleep is a habit of many. For people suffering from chronic difficulties initiating and maintaining sleep, adopting a regular behavioral pre-sleep routine was found to be more efficient in facilitating sleep than medication, yet the biological link between the pre-sleep phase and sleep initiation was until recently a mystery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Problems#Neurons#Aging Brain#Stanford University#Afp News#The Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress

Science of sleep: Why a good night's rest gets harder with age

It's well known that getting a good night's sleep becomes more difficult as we age, but the underlying biology for why this happens has remained poorly understood. A team of US scientists has now identified how the brain circuitry involved in regulating sleepfulness and wakefulness degrades over time in mice, which they say paves the way for better medicines in humans.
SCIENCE
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Skin Cancer? 5 Common Symptoms

Warning signs of skin cancer include new or changing moles, red or itchy patches, lumps, or other unusual growths on the skin. Early detection can increase your chances of successful treatment. Skin cancer is the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of skin cells. While it is most commonly found on sun-exposed...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
technologynetworks.com

How Motor Neurons Meet Their Muscles

Motor neurons play a vital role in movement, linking the central nervous system with different muscles in the body. As such, scientists are very interested in understanding the biological mechanisms that control how these neurons form. On Feb. 17 in Nature Communications, researchers report an exciting advance in this field....
SCIENCE
UPI News

Scientists identify neurons that react to singing

If a great singer seems to light up your mind, it's not your imagination. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have identified a group of neurons in the brain that react to singing but not to other types of music. "This was a finding we really didn't expect, so...
SCIENCE
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

Counteracting epigenetic mechanisms regulate the structural development of neuronal circuitry in human neurons

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are associated with defects in neuronal connectivity and are highly heritable. Genetic findings suggest that there is an overrepresentation of chromatin regulatory genes among the genes associated with ASD. ASH1 like histone lysine methyltransferase (ASH1L) was identified as a major risk factor for ASD. ASH1L methylates Histone H3 on Lysine 36, which is proposed to result primarily in transcriptional activation. However, how mutations in ASH1L lead to deficits in neuronal connectivity associated with ASD pathogenesis is not known. We report that ASH1L regulates neuronal morphogenesis by counteracting the catalytic activity of Polycomb Repressive complex 2 group (PRC2) in stem cell-derived human neurons. Depletion of ASH1L decreases neurite outgrowth and decreases expression of the gene encoding the neurotrophin receptor TrkB whose signaling pathway is linked to neuronal morphogenesis. The neuronal morphogenesis defect is overcome by inhibition of PRC2 activity, indicating that a balance between the Trithorax group protein ASH1L and PRC2 activity determines neuronal morphology. Thus, our work suggests that ASH1L may epigenetically regulate neuronal morphogenesis by modulating pathways like the BDNF-TrkB signaling pathway. Defects in neuronal morphogenesis could potentially impair the establishment of neuronal connections which could contribute to the neurodevelopmental pathogenesis associated with ASD in patients with ASH1L mutations.
SCIENCE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy