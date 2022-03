Down one of their top offensive contributors for the first time all season, the Gig Harbor Tides didn’t flinch. The sixth-seeded Tides simply picked up the slack across their ranks, quickly erased their only two deficits of the game, and made a ton of free throws down the stretch to upset No. 3 seed O’Dea, 61-51, to win its Class 3A regional at Bellevue College on Saturday morning.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO