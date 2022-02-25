Lady Red Hawks defeat Lady Lakers in Tribune's Game of the Week

The Laker student section cheering on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The end of conference play and the regular season are near.

While the Cass City Lady Red Hawks have one more conference game on the schedule, a regular-season finisher for the Lady Lakers took place Thursday night, Feb. 24.

The Lady Red Hawks and Lady Lakers played a closely-contested first quarter, which saw a 9-8 finishing score in favor of the Lady Red Hawks.

They used an 11-7 second quarter to finish a 20-15 halftime score. When they took the floor for the second half, they did not look back.

A 23-7 third quarter saw the score at 43-22 in favor of the Lady Red Hawks. The final score was 52-39.

Leading the way for the Lady Red Hawks was Saylar Cuthrell with 15 points, followed by Shelby Ignash with nine, Abbey Halabis with six, Amelia Weiler and Kalee Gray with four, Olivia Krueger and Kayley Salcido with three, and Kacee Gray, Kylie McGrath, Autumn Sutton and Hailey Dubs with two.

"Our pressure defense went well," coach Justin Ketterer said. "In the first half, we got good shots, but not a lot of them fell. We struggled from the line a little bit. Getting those opportunities are important. We have to get shots to make shots."

"A lot more of those shots hit in the second half," Ketterer added. "Our pressure jump-started that. It was a great effort by all the kids tonight. They pushed the tempo up and forced turnovers."

Ketterer said the Lady Red Hawks have to improve on all aspects of the game moving forward.

"We have to sharpen up some things in the defensive end," he said. "Get good looks offensively, and finish those looks. Keep teams to one-and-done on defense, clean up the rebound, and get it the other way."

The Lady Red Hawks improve to 13-4 overall and 8-3 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next host Vassar. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25.

Leading the way for the Lady Lakers was Grace VanHoutteghem with 11 points, followed by Julia Warneck with 10, Alex Scaddan with eight, Izzy Herford with five, Cassidy Fritz with three, and Tatum Boyce with two.

The Lady Lakers fall to 4-14 overall and 3-9 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next travel to Caro in district competition. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28.

Other final scores from the Tribune's coverage area:

Girls: Caro 48, Bad Axe 34

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Adelyn Moore with 16 points, followed by Alexa Long with 13, and Gwen Geiger with 12.

The Lady Tigers finish the regular season 12-8 overall and 8-4 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next host Laker in district competition. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28.

Leading the way for the Lady Hatchets were Sophie Shuart and Katherine Himmel and Haley Newland each with eight points, followed by Kate Clancy with seven.

"It was a ho-hum night," coach Kurt Dennis said. "It was a back-and-forth for three quarters. Caro was up one after three. In the fourth, we got a bit sloppy. Caro hit some shots and we didn't. They opened it up on us in the fourth. We'll take a few good things out of it, but we didn't play well as a whole. Any time you get into a physical game, it can be unpredictable."

"They've had a nice couple of weeks, No doubt about it." Dennis added.

Dennis said the loss to Caro, which is the site of district play, is a wake-up call for the Lady Hatchets.

"If anything else, it's a wake-up call," he said. "If we go out and play hard, strong and physical, we can control our own destiny."

"Sophie Shuart had nine rebounds, two assist and two steals," he added. "She had a nice game inside the paint, and some great defense."

The Lady Hatchets finish the regular season 14-5 overall and 8-4 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next face the winner of Harbor Beach and USA in district competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Caro high school.

Girls: Reese 56, USA 40

Leading the way for the Lady Rockets was Aydan Dalak with 19 points, followed by Josie Johnson with 16.

The Lady Rockets finish the regular season 16-4 overall and 11-1 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next face the winner of Burton Madison Academy and Flint Beecher in district competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Montrose high school.

Leading the way for the Lady Patriots was Lauren Green with 10 points, followed by Riley Werschky and Hanna Wood with nine.

The Lady Patriots finish the regular season 4-15 overall and 3-9 in Greater Thumb West play. They will next face Harbor Beach in district competition. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at Caro high school.

Girls: Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 21

Leading the way for the Lady Pirates was Brenna Bischer with 17 points, followed by Emily Bucholz with 14, Paige Anderson and Aubrey Geiger with seven, Mariah Jahn with five, Josie Kozfkay with four, and Karlee Guza with two.

"We shot the ball well tonight," coach Jim Tamlyn said. "Our defense was solid."

The Lady Pirates finish the regular season 14-4 overall and 10-2 in Greater Thumb East play. They will next face USA in district competition. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at Caro high school.

Girls: North Huron 48, Mayville 17

Leading the way for the Lady Warriors were Maggie Koroleski and Brooke Gordon each with 10 points, followed by Emma Taylor with eight.

"Everything went well," coach Chad Knoblock said. "We went through some periods in a couple quarters where we struggled to make some shots. We go through that seemingly every game. But, we still put 48 points on the board. Every player got into the scoring column and rebound column. A lot of things went really well."

"I was happy to see everybody firing on all cylinders, and have a good game like this as we go into district play," Knoblock added.

Knoblock said the Lady Warriors will be using the extra time before districts to improve on offensive and defensive execution.

"We'll keep working on the same things we've been working on all season," he said. "We just have to make sure to execute when we get out there. Our success will come down to making free throws, and make sure we convert on possessions. Also, making shots we're supposed to make. We don't have to get out of our ordinary to be successful."

"We just have to have a little better execution when it comes to making shots," he added. "We'll do a lot of shooting. Schematically, I'm happy with where were at, offensively and defensively. We just need to execute in crunch time."

As Thursday night was senior night at North Huron, Knoblock gave a few comments for his seniors.

"I'm really proud of this group of Seniors," he said. "I only had three, but they've just done a tremendous job all year, coming out, leading by example. I will miss everything about these three seniors, from basketball to their personalities. Their contributions to the teams and the program. They are a nice trio of ladies I've been able to coach the last couple years."

The Lady Warriors finish the regular season 12-7 overall and 4-6 in North Central Thumb League Stars Division play. They will face the winner of Owendale-Gagetown and Ubly in district competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Carsonville-Port Sanilac high school.

Girls: Deckerville 48, Dryden 38

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was Karly Kappen with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, followed by Sophia Sanford with eight points and 16 rebounds, Leah Trigger and Alexa Roberts had four points each, Shelby Flanagan and Jessie Heilig had two points each, and Shelby Flanagan also had five assists.

"I knew that the two long road trips back-to-back was going to be tough on the girls, especially only having seven," coach Doug Kirkpatrick said. "I feel it showed we started fairly slow, but we did come alive in the fourth quarter. Our defense kept us in the game in the first half."

The Lady Eagles finish the regular season 15-4 overall and 8-2 in North Central Thumb League Stars Division play. They will face the winner of Carsonville-Port Sanilac and Caseville in district competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Carsonville-Port Sanilac high school.

Girls: Peck 36, Caseville 32, Overtime

The Lady Eagles fall to 1-11 overall and 1-7 in North Central Thumb League Stripes Division play. They will next travel to Bay City All Saints. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.

Girls: Bay City All Saints 64, Owendale-Gagetown 29

The Lady Bulldogs finish the regular season 3-10 overall and 3-6 in North Central Thumb League Stripes Division play. They will next face Ubly in district play. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at Carsonville-Port Sanilac high school.