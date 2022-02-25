ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons hang on for tight win over Cavaliers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAPNC_0eOaULAo00

Hamidou Diallo scored 21 points and Cade Cunningham made four pivotal free throws in the final minute as the host Detroit Pistons topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-103 on Thursday.

Cunningham finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Marvin Bagley III and Jerami Grant had 16 points apiece and Rodney McGruder added 12 for Detroit, who won their second game in a row after an eight-game skid. Isaiah Stewart chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen led the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight, with 22 points. Brandon Goodwin had 15 points while Evan Mobley and Rajon Rondo tossed in 12 points apiece. Jarrett Allen added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Isaac Okoro also put up 11 points. Rondo handed out a game-high nine assists.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland missed the game due to lower back soreness and Caris LeVert sat out due to a right foot sprain.

Down 102-93, Cleveland reeled off 10 unanswered points to take a one-point lead on a Markkanen free throw with 1:01 to go. Goodwin had two baskets and Okoro hit a 3-pointer during that stretch.

Cunningham ended Detroit’s drought with two free throws with 46.8 seconds to go. After Allen missed a layup, Cunningham drained two more free throws to make it 106-103 with 28.1 seconds left.

Cleveland then missed a trio of 3-point attempts.

Cedi Osman and Markkanen had nine points apiece as Cleveland led 55-52 at halftime. The Cavaliers scored 33 first-quarter points, but the Pistons’ defense clamped down in the second quarter.

Bagley gave Detroit a spark with 12 first-half points. The Pistons made all 12 of their free throws before the break but shot 38.6 percent from the field.

A 12-4 spurt gave the Pistons a 72-67 lead midway through the third quarter. Stewart scored five consecutive points and Grant also contributed five points during that span.

Cleveland regained the lead before the quarter ended as Mobley heated up. He had six points and a block in the final 3:03, and Cleveland held an 82-80 advantage entering the fourth.

The Pistons opened the final quarter with a 10-1 run, including 3-pointers from McGruder and Grant. Detroit’s lead increased to double digits, 97-86, on a McGruder 3-pointer with 6:34 to go.

Markkanen’s 3-pointer with 4:53 left cut the gap to 98-91.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy