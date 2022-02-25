ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, York by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-24 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; York PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
York, SC
North Carolina State
Cherokee County, SC
Piedmont, SC
York County, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 22:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from last week is continuing to cause the river to run high. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CST Monday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 03/22/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 425 AM CST, Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby .Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front overnight. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 07:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 16:41:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Thurston .Periods of moderate rain will continue through the morning hours today before tapering to scattered showers by the afternoon. Most of the hydrologically significant rainfall is coming to an end this morning, however, area rivers will likely to continue to rise across Skagit and Snohomish Counties in response to persistent rainfall over the last 24 to 36 hours. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Skagit. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Western Essex FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York except the Saint Lawrence Valley, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snowmelt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include the Great Chazy and Ausable rivers in New York, and the Lamoille, Missisquoi, and Winooski in Vermont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 19:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-04 17:34:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane WA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Idaho Coeur d Alene River at Cataldo affecting Kootenai and Shoshone Counties. St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. .Over an inch of rain has fallen over North Idaho. Light to moderate rain will continue into Wednesday. Warmer temperatures and windy conditions will result in increasing snow melt. The combination of rain and snowmelt will result in excess runoff and potential for rivers to rise, some which could reach minor flood stage this week. For the St Joe...Coeur d`Alene...and Palouse Rivers...minor flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Coeur d Alene River at Cataldo. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Minor flooding of farmland from Cataldo downstream to Harrison is likely. The campground at Cataldo will also begin to flood. Portions of Dudley Road, west of Latour Creek, will likely be underwater and impassable. If there is significant water already in the floodplain, these impacts may occur at lower stages. Old Coeur d`Alene River Road on the North Fork of the Coeur d`Alene River may begin to flood north of the Bumblebee Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow, along with patchy freezing drizzle, will persist overnight before tapering off by the end of the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional snow, along with a glaze of ice will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Clay; Hancock; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Vermillion; Vigo WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM This Afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the precipitation type remains low along the I-70 corridor.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and freezing fog are expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze on elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, to along the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery overpasses, bridges, and elevated walkways are expected. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light icing will be possible on elevated surfaces through the early evening hours. Frozen precipitation is not expected in San Antonio, but is possible in the northern part of Bexar County.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Lincoln, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Gasconade; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one half inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Davidson, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 430 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours, and additional rainfall this evening will increase the risk of flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Mount Pleasant, Oak Hill, Thompson`s Station, Fairview, Antioch and Rural Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAURY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 03:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

