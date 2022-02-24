ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USFL – 14 HBCU players selected in the inaugural draft

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WE0Od_0eOaTz4j00

Fourteen HBCU players were selected in the inaugural United States Football League (USFL) draft.

MALIK HAMNER (JACKSON STATE)

Malik Hamner was the first HBCU player selected in the inaugural USFL draft. Hamner was selected with the fifth pick in the fourth round by the New Jersey Generals. The defensive end spent four seasons with Jackson State University Tigers that ended in 2018. Hamner spent time in the NFL and CFL.

NIGEL CHAVIS (NORFOLK STATE)

Nigel Chavis was selected by the New Orleans Breakers with the ninth pick in the fourth round of the USFL draft. The linebacker spent five seasons with the Spartans between 2015 and 2019. Chavis was invited to compete in the 2021 NFL HBCU combine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRovn_0eOaTz4j00

CHIDI OKEKE (TENNESSEE STATE)

Chidi Okeke was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers with the first pick in the fifth round. The offensive tackle began his collegiate career at LSU as a freshman in 2015. He transferred to Tennessee State University in 2017 as a redshirt sophomore. He played his final collegiate season with TSU in 2018. Okeke spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CALVIN ASHLEY (FLORIDA A&M)

Calvin Ashley was selected by the New Jersey Generals with the third pick in the sixth round. The offensive tackle was a five star prospect coming out of high school in 2017. He began his collegiate career at Auburn University. Ashley only played one season with the FAMU Rattlers in 2020. The tackle was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft. He then later temporarily retired from football after being waived by the Buccaneers last Fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txMlF_0eOaTz4j00

JOSHUA TAYLOR (MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE)

Joshua Taylor was selected by the Michigan Panthers with the tenth pick in the seventh round. Taylor is an offensive lineman that can line up anywhere in the trenches. He completed his collegiate football career in 2021 .

TERRELL BONDS (TENNESSEE STATE)

Terrell Bonds was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers with the first pick in the ninth round. The cornerback began spent four seasons with the TSU Tigers between 2014 and 2017. Bonds spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He also played in the Alliance of American Football.

BRYAN MILLS (NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL)

Bryan Mills was selected by the Birmingham Stallions with the seventh pick in the tenth round. The cornerback led the MEAC with five interceptions in the 2019 season. He also tied the Eagles program record for single game interceptions with three. Mills began his college career at the College of Canyons in 2017. He then transferred and played for NCCU for the 2019 and 2020 season. Mills signed an UDFA contract with the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 NFL Draft.

DE’ANDRE JOHNSON (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

De’Andre Johnson was selected by the New Jersey Generals with the fifth pick in the twelfth round. The quarterback finished 2019 with 1,705 pass yards. This was the fourth-highest mark at TSU since 2000. The dual-threat signal-caller also added 417 yards rushing. Johnson began his college career at Florida State in 2015 before transferring to a junior college in 2016 and later TSU in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBesr_0eOaTz4j00

MANASSEH BAILEY (MORGAN STATE)

Manasseh Bailey was selected by the Birmingham Stallions with the first pick in the seventeenth round of the USFL draft.. Bailey spent his entire collegiate career with Morgan State between 2016 and 2019. The wide receiver spent time with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

CHAD WILLIAMS (GRAMBLING STATE)

Chad Williams was selected by the New Orleans Breakers with the third pick in the seventeenth round. Williams played four seasons at Grambling State up until 2016. The wide receiver spent time in the NFL as well.

SEAN BROWN (MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE)

Sean Brown was selected by the Philadelphia Stars with the fifth pick in the twentieth round. The center spent time at a JUCO before transferring to Mississippi Valley State in 2014.

TIM WALTON JR (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

Tim Walton Jr. was selected by the New Jersey Generals with the third pick in the thirtieth round. The outside linebacker completed his career at TSU as a graduate student in 2021.

SOLOMON WISE (ALCORN STATE)

Solomon Wise was selected by the Philadelphia Stars with the seventh pick in the thirty-first round. Wise spent five seasons with the Braves between 2016 and 2021 as a defensive back.

BRANDON BARNES (ALABAMA STATE)

Brandon Barnes was selected by the Houston Gamblers with the first pick in the thirty-fourth round. The tight end spent time in the NFL after playing collegiately at Alabama State University.

The post USFL – 14 HBCU players selected in the inaugural draft appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announced Her Commitment This Week

It was a big week for the Sanders family. Friday night, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new “Coach Prime” series on Barstool Sports. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Solomon: Art Briles doesn’t deserve a second chance

Former University of Houston and Baylor head football coach Art Briles is the new offensive coordinator at Grambling State University and, well, huh?. I have never used the phrase “at a loss for words,” because, if anything, I can always find words. But this is so mind-boggling, I’ll have to dig deep to put it into perspective.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Auburn University#American Football#College Football#The New Jersey Generals#Cfl#Steelers#Tennessee State Football#The New Orleans Breakers#The Pittsburgh Maulers#Lsu#Tsu#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Florida A M Rrb#The Famu Rattlers#The Michigan Panthers
Larry Brown Sports

Saints make decision on preferred QB for 2022?

The New Orleans Saints are facing a number of changes this offseason, and that could include the quarterback position. However, a new report suggests that the organization is hoping to stick with a familiar figure for 2022. The Saints are expected to open contract talks with Jameis Winston imminently and...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lives a pretty good life these days. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach is leading the Jackson State football program. He’s coming off a big year in 2021, in which he was named the conference’s head coach of the year. Off...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy