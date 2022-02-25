ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian jet shot down in fireball with Putin’s forces now just 20 MILES from Kyiv as US fears city will fall in 96 hours

By Anthony Blair, Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A RUSSIAN jet has reportedly been shot down in a fireball over Kyiv as Vladimir Putin prepares to besiege the city of 2.9million people.

Explosions were heard overnight as Moscow's forces are now just 20 miles from the capital after yesterday's full scale invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm3Hf_0eOaTvXp00
Ukraine's capital came under attack early on Friday morning Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuV4x_0eOaTvXp00
Fire crews have battled a blaze at a nine-storey block of flats in Kyiv Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGZ8U_0eOaTvXp00
A Ukrainian fighter jet crashed down in southeastern Kyiv Credit: Social media / east2west news
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wdaba_0eOaTvXp00
Rocket trails were seen across the city of almost 3m people Credit: Twitter

Ukrainians have been warned they now face their "hardest day" with an expected all out offensive by the Russians.

Some 10,000 guns have been handed out to residents and general mobilisation has been ordered in a bid to protect Kyiv.

At least 137 Ukrainians are already dead across the country at the hands of Putin's forces after the assault began at 3.30am on Thursday.

Dawn is breaking over a city that faces an uncertain future as the country comes under attack from air, land and sea by Russia.

US intelligence now fears Putin could topple the Kyiv in just 96 hours as Russian forces move within just 20 miles after seizing nearby Chernobyl.

Ukrainians remain defiant and have put up a staunch resistance to the Russian invaders.

However, they find themselves facing an uphill struggle as Putin brings his massive military to bear against his neighbour.

World leaders have all condemned Russia's actions yesterday which saw Europe plunged into its biggest crisis since World War 2.

Heavy sanctions designed to strangle Putin's regime are now being levied against Russia.

But it's questioned whether this will be enough to stop Moscow.

Another day of bloodshed lies ahead for Ukraine - with all eyes now on the capital to see if Putin will be able to breakthrough.

It is believed Russia want to take control of the city and install a compliant puppet regime.

It comes as:

After another night of battles across the country, Ukraine's Interior Ministry claimed a Russian aircraft was shot down over Kyiv.

It reportedly crashed down into a residential building and set it on fire.

"According to operative information, the enemy aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces and crashed in Darnytskyi district," adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.

He also shared a series of photos of a nine-storey block of flats on fire to his Telegram account.

"Attacks on Kyiv by cruise or ballistic missiles have just continued," he wrote.

"I heard two powerful explosions just now."

Attacks on Kyiv by cruise or ballistic missiles have just continued

However, conflicting accounts claim the downed aircraft was a Ukrainian plane, shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko claimed three civilians had been injured in the blast, two of them seriously.

It was later confirmed at least eight people had been injured in two separate shellings.

Multiple reports claimed Russian forces were due to reach Kyiv by 3am local time (1am GMT).

The skies above the city were calm for a while but, just after 4.20am local time (2.20am GMT), loud blasts were heard.

Unconfirmed reports claim Kyiv's air defence system was engaged, intercepting Russian missiles over the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ol9J6_0eOaTvXp00

US Senator Marco Rubio said at least "three dozen missiles" were fired at Kyiv in the space of 40 minutes.

Journalist Neil Hauer shared a video he claimed showed a Russian jet being shot down over Kyiv.

Eastern European news source Nexta posted a picture on Twitter showing the aftermath of wreckage falling on a residential area of the city.

Darnytskyi is a large district in the southeast of Kyiv, between the city centre and Boryspil International Airport.

A Ukrainian jet, an SU-27, was shot down by a surface-to-air in a separate incident, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukrainian troops have also battled Russian tank units in Ivankiv, north of Kyiv, as they travel from the border with Belarus south, via the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Separate air raid sirens have been heard in the major Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odessa, sparking fears of a major coordinated onslaught on a number of population centres.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the attack as "horrific", comparing it to an assault by the Nazis.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," he said.

"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere."

A Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson claims 83 pieces of Ukrainian ground military infrastructure have been disabled, as quoted by Russian state news agency TASS.

It comes shortly after Ukrainian forces appeared to have secured a major victory with the successful recapture of Kyiv's Antonov airport, 20 miles northwest of the city.

US officials say they fear the city will fall in the next four days and the government of President Voldymyr Zelenskyy will be toppled within a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flrgh_0eOaTvXp00
The night sky over Kyiv was illuminated by explosions Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTYYn_0eOaTvXp00
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv Credit: Rex

President Zelenskyy earlier announced 137 people had died in the first day of fierce fighting as he vowed to stay in his country until the bitter end.

"They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets," he said.

"It's foul and will never be forgiven."

He also accused the West of abandoning his country and leaving them to fight Vladimir Putin "alone".

"The enemy marked me as target No 1, and my family as target No 2... I am staying in Kyiv," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy signed a new decree on general mobilisation, as Ukraine's border guard banned men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country under martial law.

US President Joe Biden is due to hold an emergency summit with other NATO member leaders at 9am Eastern (2pm GMT) to discuss the crisis.

On Thursday, Russian troops took control of the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, sparking fears of a potentially deadly radiation leak.

That same day, a former senior US intelligence official told Newsweek: "After the air and artillery end and the ground war really starts, I think Kyiv falls in just a few days.

"The military may last slightly longer but this isn't going to last long."

A source close to the Ukrainian government said they agreed the capital would be surrounded within the next four days, but claimed the government would not collapse.

Some 10,000 assault rifles have been given to civilians in Kyiv in a bid to fight off the invaders, the Interior Ministry said.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

