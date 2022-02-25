ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Local Russians speak out against attack on Ukraine

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyXKa_0eOaThQt00

Some members of the Russian community in San Diego said they disapprove of Vladimir Putin's attack in Ukraine.

“It’s sad to see that. It’s probably the first time I’m ashamed of what’s going on," Anatoly Devyataykin said.

Devyataykin was born and raised in Russia. He moved to San Diego in 2014.

He still has family in Russia and Ukraine. He said both sides are on edge about the attack.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty. They’re scared. They’re terrified. They don’t know what’s going to happen," Devyataykin said.

It’s the same feelings that had Devyataykin up all night after Putin announced plans to invade Ukraine.

In his speech, Putin said his attack was necessary to protect people in eastern Ukraine, but Devyataykin said he doesn’t buy it.

“The only reason I believe it’s political and it’s Putin's choice, and it’s his moment," Devyataykin said.

Devyataykin said he believes there’s a difference in what Putin wants versus what the Russian people want. He said their desire is peace, not war.

”His [Putin's] actions are not the Russian people’s actions," Devyataykin said. “I don’t know anyone who wants this war… who supports it.”

Sergey Dmitriev's father is Russian and his mother is Ukrainian.

“I’m half-half so half-Ukrainian, half-Russian. That’s especially saddening for me," Dmitriev said.

He said it’s like that for a lot of people in the neighboring countries.

“Everybody’s married to everyone," Dmitriev said.

That’s why Dmitriev believes the countries should be united instead of the long-standing tension between the two.

“Like propaganda on both sides make people choose very radical views," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev said he doesn’t support Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

“No reason can be enough to justify... essentially the war or bombing of another state," Dmitriev said.

But Dmitriev admits he feels helpless and says he isn’t sure if things will ever get better.

“Russians are not Putin and that’s true, but still, we allow this to happen. We’re too scared of acting," Dmitriev said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#Eastern Ukraine#Russians#Ukrainian#Half Russian
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places conjure more foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukrainian soldier blew himself up on bridge to block advancement of Russian tanks

A Ukrainian soldier reportedly blew himself up on a bridge to prevent a line of Russian tanks from crossing.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the act of bravery by Vitaly Skakun, who was part of a marine infantry battalion aiming to block the Henichesk bridge in the southern Kherson region.As the tanks approached, Mr Skakun jumped in to carry out a mission to blow up the bridge.“The bridge was mined, but he didn’t manage to get away from there,” the military said in a statement.“According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy