ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Investors Eyeing Ukraine, Fed

By Orion Capital Management LLC
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

U.S. equities have continued to drop in recent weeks. Recently, the S&P 500 fell into what is considered a “correction” in Wall Street vernacular, namely a 10% retreat from its all-time high, which it reached on January 3 rd . The tech-heavy NASDAQ is already down more than 16% from its November peak, but underneath the surface many smaller stocks have suffered a lot more than that.

Investors continue to worry about two major issues. While the omicron variant and its impact on our economy are still concerns, it seems that the variant’s rapid spread and mostly mild symptoms have investors expecting strong consumer spending to resume this summer as concerns about Covid wane. Of course, with investing there is always something to worry about, and claiming the top two spots now, in my view, are the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the Fed’s upcoming fight against inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOFBd_0eOaStxQ00

Ukraine:  A New and Serious Geopolitical Worry

As I write this piece on February 22, President Putin of Russia has 190,000 troops perched on the Russian border with Ukraine. Many expect him to launch an unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an independent country of 41 million with a democratically elected government. If this happens, it will be the biggest military mobilization in Europe since World War II. This past weekend, President Putin formally recognized two breakaway regions within Ukraine as independent countries and pledged to deploy troops to those regions. The Biden administration has responded with its first batch of economic sanctions and Germany has said it will not certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was set to bring Russian natural gas into Europe. How things develop in the weeks ahead is anyone’s guess, but Putin appears to be making a justification for “reclaiming” Ukraine for Russia. If active fighting should begin inside Ukraine and the Biden administration responds with further sanctions, we will likely feel the impact of those sanctions within the U.S. in the form of rising energy, metals and grain prices. Unfortunately, further price pressures on commodities will just make the Fed’s work more difficult as it begins to tighten financial conditions in an attempt to slow inflation, which is currently running at 7.5% per annum, a 40-year high.

A Big Source of Inflation: Crimped Supply Chains

At this moment, the Fed is still buying government and mortgage-backed securities in the open market. Imminently, however, it will throw the gears into reverse as it ceases this bond-buying program and begins to raise interest rates. It is impossible to know specifically which factors contribute what percentage of the surging inflation we are seeing, but there seems to be little doubt that snarled supply chains are responsible for much of it. Thus, we are all at the mercy of the supply chain now. If things improve with supply chains, inflation readings may peak later this year. If supply chains do not improve, the Fed will likely have to get more aggressive with hiking rates. This situation is unlike any we have faced, and the Fed cannot really do anything to help supply chains except to dampen demand through higher rates. When the pandemic began, many factories shut down while demand from consumers surged. The resulting imbalances have laid bare the delicate and intricate nature of global supply chains, which have been constructed and honed in recent decades as business has gone global. They have never faced a more serious challenge than right now.

Corporate Earnings and Consumer Demand Remain Strong

There is not much good news in the world these days, but companies have nevertheless continued to post strong financial results into 2022. But while many companies have been reluctant to offer strong guidance for the coming year, citing uncertainties about the supply chain, inflation and the effects of the omicron variant, their outlooks seem pretty solid so far. Companies are simply finding ways to get business done in a challenging situation. For the quarter just being reported (4Q21), 77% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded revenue expectations, versus an average of 68%. This statistic indicates that managements, who may now have relatively little visibility into the future of their businesses, are putting forth very conservative financial guidance to Wall Street. Ultimately, conservative guidance usually ends up with analysts having to revise their revenue and earnings projections higher, which is almost always good for stocks.

Stocks and Bonds Looking Cheaper

With the recent rise in interest rates, bonds (whose prices move opposite to rates) have become somewhat cheaper in recent months. Also, as corporate earnings have been growing while stock prices have been declining, stocks, broadly speaking, are looking as cheap as they have in nearly two years. After a year of torrid earnings growth in 2021, albeit off a lower base, analysts still expect S&P 500 profits to rise by more than 8% in 2022. If those profits materialize, the key for investors will be if those rising profits can overcome the pressure on price-to-earnings multiples that Fed rate increases may produce.

Please let us know if there is anything you would like to discuss about your investments or the markets.

*Image source: Canva.com

The story Investors Eyeing Ukraine, Fed appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Orion Capital Management LLC .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”!

After a months-long process that included recruiting of nominations, narrowing them down, and a public vote, the Coronado Public Library is excited to accounce the 2022 Coronado Community READ title, […] The story The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Public Library.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islander Girls Soccer Falls to Sage Creek During Penalty Shootout in CIF Div II Final

The 2021-2022 Coronado Islanders girls soccer season has been nothing short of remarkable. One thing left for them to do was to capture the CIF Division II Title Friday night […] The story Islander Girls Soccer Falls to Sage Creek During Penalty Shootout in CIF Div II Final appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Clark Fahrenthold.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Ukraine#Interest Rates#Inflation#Fed#Covid#Russian
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
265
Followers
167
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy