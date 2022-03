New cars are expensive these days, and affordable new cars are just about a thing of the past. It isn’t too late to cash in on some of the last cars under $20,000, though. Edmunds says the 2022 Kia Rio is an economy car, but it does come in sedan and hatchback options to give buyers a choice. While the Rio starts at just over $18,000, it still has a lot to offer buyers in an affordable package. If you can get a higher trim level, it will come with more active safety features which are important. The new Kia Rio gets 36 mpg, too.

