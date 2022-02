There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly cooked steak. From the soft and buttery filet mignon to the marbled and succulent ribeye and all the different cuts in between, treating yourself to a great steak always feels celebratory. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration when you're choosing a steakhouse to spend some of your hard-earned money on: What cut are you looking for and which sides do you prefer? Do you want to go somewhere a little fancier with a higher price tag and a dress code — or would you rather go somewhere less formal but nearly just as delish?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO