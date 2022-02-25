ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AHSAA responds to Governor Kay Ivey’s letter about basketball team’s forfeit over religious reasons

By Emily Moessner, Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4folOD_0eOaR79M00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to the Alabama High School Athletics Association demanding answers after the Oakwood Adventist Academy Boys Basketball team forfeited a tournament game over their religious observances. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has responded to the seven questions in the governor’s letter.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs sent his response Thursday. He opened his letter by saying, “While AHSAA guidelines do not normally allow me to respond to outside inquiries about student eligibility or actions assessed to member schools, as the Honorable Governor of the State of Alabama, I felt a response would be important in this case.”

Alabama college students advocate for higher education funding at rally

Briggs said there were concerns from the AHSAA’s Central Board when Oakwood applied to join in 2017 because the school is a Seventh Day Adventist organization that observes the Sabbath from sunset on Friday until sunset on Saturday and many championship events are held on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Therefore, Oakwood agreed to follow the rules of the AHSAA and agreed to participate in all playoff games without petition, or forfeit. That statement was provided to the AHSAA in writing, and the AHSAA responded in writing, accepting their agreement to participate in championship play, without petition or forfeit,” he added.

Briggs also said throughout his letter that the AHSAA was simply following the agreement that had been signed in 2017 when Oakwood became a full member of the AHSAA.

“The AHSAA has over 414 high schools, 288 middle schools, 150,000 student-athletes and close to 10,000 championship contests in 27 sports for boys and girls. Granting an exemption or making an exception for any reason, every time one is requested, would be chaotic.”

Briggs ended the letter by thanking Ivey for her concern for student-athletes. His full letter to Gov. Ivey can be read here .

The team has accepted an invitation to visit the State Capitol, a date has not been set for that visit yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Basketball
WHNT News 19

UPDATE: Dothan Prep. Academy cleared to return after bomb threat

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have cleared Dothan Preparatory Academy of its bomb threat. At 2:45 p.m., officials cleared the school of any threat related to the original call. Traffic is no longer restricted and students will continue to be dismissed as normal. UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Prep. students and staff […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahsaa#Alabama College#Forfeit#Highschoolsports#Central Board#Oakwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy