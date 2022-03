HOLLYWOOD—Well, the chickens have come home to roost on “The Young and the Restless.” How so? Victor Newman and his instincts have proven stronger than ever as he has gotten the Intel he needed to expose Victoria’s husband as being a shady person people. Victor sent Michael down to Peru to investigate that clinic that somehow developed a ‘cure’ to his cancer treatment, the same facility that he so happens to be funding. The red flags are popping up all over the place, Victor sees them, but you know who DOES NOT SEE THEM: Victoria Newman!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO