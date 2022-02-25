ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Steele leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-42

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cameron Steele came off the bench to tally 16 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 77-42 win over Lamar on Thursday night.

Immanuel Allen had 10 points for Abilene Christian (18-8, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels added seven assists and five steals.

Corey Nickerson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-24, 0-13), who have now lost 17 straight games. Brock McClure added eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 85-82 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

