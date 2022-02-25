ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ousmane lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 85-61

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eOaQXf800

Abou Ousmane had 21 points as North Texas stretched its win streak to 13 games, romping past Southern Miss 85-61 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (21-4, 14-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points.

Walyn Napper had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Isaih Moore added 14 points and Rashad Bolden had 11 points.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Texas defeated Southern Miss 63-54 on Jan. 27.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97 on Monday night. Flowers sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference), who trailed 48-37 at halftime. He added six assists and five rebounds.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Southern Miss#Conference Usa#Mean Green#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

With four teams in top 16, Big Ten makes major move in latest NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal

The Big Ten made the biggest jump of any conference, now having four teams among the top 16, in the third and final NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal of the season. The NCAA women's committee released the reveal during halftime of Monday's Baylor-Iowa State game; it takes into account results through Sunday. Being in the top 16 is key in the women's tournament, as it allows teams to host early-round games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Art Briles tells Grambling he won't be Tigers' offensive coordinator

Art Briles informed Grambling Univeristy on Monday that he'll no longer be the school's offensive coordinator, saying in a statement obtained by ESPN that he did not want to be a "distraction" to the team. Briles' decision comes after the hire by first-year coach Hue Jackson was met with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Hokies’ Kitley, Wolfpack’s Moore headline ACC women’s honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball player of the year, while North Carolina State’s Wes Moore has been chosen as coach of the year. The league released its annual honors Tuesday, the day before the start of the ACC Tournament. Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with hand injury

Defending Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Bryson DeChambeau won't try to defend his title at Bay Hill Club & Lodge this week because of a lingering left hand injury. DeChambeau won the 2021 event by 1 shot over Lee Westwood for his eighth career PGA Tour victory. DeChambeau withdrew from the API on Monday and will be replaced by Scott Piercy in the field.
GOLF
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Hornets sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Wojnarowski reports that Thomas has spent "most of" the past two campaigns out the NBA after a "serious hip injury derailed his career", but he's had brief stints with both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers this season. The 33-year-old signed a 10-day contract with Los Angeles in December and averaged 9.3 points and 25.3 minutes per game over four contests with the squad.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

561K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy