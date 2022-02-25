ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilyard lifts Kansas City past South Dakota 72-63

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Evan Gilyard II had 20 points as Kansas City defeated South Dakota 72-63 on Thursday night.

Josiah Allick had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas City (19-10, 12-5 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 14 points and Arkel Lamar had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros had 15 points for the Coyotes (17-11, 10-7), whose four-game win streak was broken. Mason Archambault added 13 points and Hunter Goodrick had 12 points.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes for the season. Kansas City defeated South Dakota 68-57 on Dec. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

