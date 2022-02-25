ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Immaculata edges Piscataway in OT - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
 4 days ago
Isaiah Honis led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as Immaculata won in overtime, 68-66, over Piscataway in Somerville. Davis Adams and Josh Williams...

