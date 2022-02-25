ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gholston scores 20 to carry Milwaukee over IUPUI 66-54

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DeAndre Gholston had 20 points as Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 66-54 on Thursday night.

Jasin Sinani had 10 points for Milwaukee (10-20, 8-13 Horizon League). Joey St. Pierre added 10 rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-24, 1-15). Nathan McClure added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Chuks Isitua had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 89-54 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

ABC News

ABC News

