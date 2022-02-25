Bushwick boxer Edgar Berlanga to fight at Madison Square Garden
Bushwick boxer Edgar Berlanga says the thought of fighting in Madison Square Garden used to give him chills and now he tells News 12 it’s about to become a reality.
