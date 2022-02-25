ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bushwick boxer Edgar Berlanga to fight at Madison Square Garden

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pARD4_0eOaPO0200

Bushwick boxer Edgar Berlanga says the thought of fighting in Madison Square Garden used to give him chills and now he tells News 12 it’s about to become a reality.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

NYCFC signs 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to homegrown contract

New York City FC signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract Monday, making him the youngest first-team signing in MLS history. Carrizo celebrated his 14th birthday on the same day he signed his contract, which runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He’s the 10th homegrown signing in NYCFC history.
MLS
News 12

MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into Monday night as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31. The sides met several times throughout...
MLB
News 12

Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears

JUPITER, Fla. - Locked-out players made a new counteroffer to Major League Baseball on Tuesday, just 3 1/2 hours before the owners' deadline for a deal that would end the labor strife and salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours on Monday produced...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
News 12

Women's History Month: Highlighting the founder of the Free Black Women's Library

March kicks off Women's History Month and News 12 is highlighting one Brooklyn woman who is the founder of the Free Black Women's Library. Olaronke Akinmowo has made it her duty to share the stories of thousands of Black women authors and highlighting their contributions to society. It was a calling that led her to follow her dream and create the Free Black Women's Library in 2015.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Prepping Whole Fish

This week, chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter shows Tina Redwine how to prepare a whole fish for cooking. Go over what to look for in purchasing a whole fish and why it's preferable to purchase whole fish: sustainability less waste, super delish. Clear eyes, red gills, and firm...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
News 12

Wegmans to open first Connecticut store in Norwalk

Wegmans Food Market announced today it will open its first Connecticut store in Norwalk. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue, adjacent to route I-95. The property is currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Bushwick#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Fire rips through home in West Hempstead

Officials say a fire ripped through a home on Sycamore Street in West Hempstead. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and several departments were on the scene. There are no injuries reported and the fire is under control. Hempstead Turnpike was closed in both directions between Poplar Street and...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy