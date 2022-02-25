Bushwick boxer Edgar Berlanga to fight at Madison Square Garden

March kicks off Women's History Month and News 12 is highlighting one Brooklyn woman who is the founder of the Free Black Women's Library. Olaronke Akinmowo has made it her duty to share the stories of thousands of Black women authors and highlighting their contributions to society. It was a calling that led her to follow her dream and create the Free Black Women's Library in 2015.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO