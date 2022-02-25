Clark dominates 4th quarter, Hawks earn double-bye.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78. The Hawkeyes had a 15-point lead late in the second quarter and took a 62-54 lead into the fourth quarter. Shug Dickson’s second-straight jumper with a minute left made it 81-78. Clark found McKenna Warnock inside to make it 83-78 with 37.4 seconds to play. Rutgers then missed three shots on its next possession. Clark made two free throws with 10.4 to go, stole the ball and made two more from the line. Czinano finished with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Warnock hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes. Dickson had 19 points for Rutgers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.