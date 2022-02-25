ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Clark dominates 4th quarter, Hawks earn double-bye.

By Keith Murphy
 4 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78. The Hawkeyes had a 15-point lead late in the second quarter and took a 62-54 lead into the fourth quarter. Shug Dickson’s second-straight jumper with a minute left made it 81-78. Clark found McKenna Warnock inside to make it 83-78 with 37.4 seconds to play. Rutgers then missed three shots on its next possession. Clark made two free throws with 10.4 to go, stole the ball and made two more from the line. Czinano finished with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Warnock hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes. Dickson had 19 points for Rutgers.

WHO 13

DMPD: Weekend murder victim identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines woman who was murdered over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Randi Light, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police say Light was killed by 33-year-old Clarence Reed. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 […]
DES MOINES, IA
