There is not a single number on the soundtrack of Joe Wright’s Cyrano that isn’t stellar, but the war-set “Wherever I Fall” is something special. Sung by a trio of unnamed soldiers – played by Glen Hansard, Sam Amidon, and Scott Folan – the song’s verses are structured as letters written to loved ones before what has been determined to be a suicidal charge on the battlefield, and it’s both beautiful and emotionally devastating. Despite the fact that it doesn’t feature any of the movie’s principal stars, it’s the best scene in the film… which is why it was pretty shocking to learn that it was almost cut from the production schedule.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO