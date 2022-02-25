ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Over 790,000 Mass. families were still behind on utility bills at the end of 2021, report says

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Together, Massachusetts residential customers owed $674.7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XetNZ_0eOaOkpb00
The number of people behind on their utility bills rose by 90,000 during the first 15 months of the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic records. Sean Gallup

A new report indicates that hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts families are still unable to keep up with their utility bills because of the pandemic.

The report, which was compiled by the National Consumer Law Center using utility company data, says that at the end of December 2021, 794,947 residential customers were still behind on their electric or gas bills, together owing nearly $674.7 million.

This is also about $100 million more than residential customers owed utility companies in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

While the report says that Massachusetts consumers are in a better place when it comes to paying bills than they were in the summer of 2021 when the amount of money owed to utility companies hit a peak, together, they still owe hundreds of millions of dollars to utility companies.

“COVID-19 is still having a significant impact on hundreds of thousands of

customers’ ability to pay for utilities and other basic necessities,” the law center wrote in the report.

This hardship becomes even more apparent when looking at residential customers who are more than 90 days behind on their bills, the report says.

About 424,260 residential customers were more than 90 days behind on their utility bills at the end of December 2021, owing about $557.8 million in total. The report said this amounts to 44% more than they owned in March 2020.

According to the report, many of these customers are likely low-income customers who would qualify for discount utility rates and other protections but are unaware of those benefits or unaware of the fact that they qualify. For these reasons, they are still on the standard rate and are unable to pay.

“It is important to keep in mind that unpaid bills, particularly those more than 90 days old, represent customers’ inability to pay, rather than a lack of desire to make payments,” the center wrote in the report.

The report added that national and comparable data indicates that non-white households disproportionately experience energy insecurity. This means that they are more likely to receive threats that they will have utilities shut off, have to forgo other basic necessities to pay for utilities, and actually have their utilities shut off.

While the law center said it does not have the data necessary to confirm that this is the case for Massachusetts, it said all indicators suggest that it is.

The state moratorium on shutting off heat and power will protect discount rate customers until March 15, but that means organizations like the National Consumer Law Center are particularly worried about standard rate customers behind on their bills in the wintertime.

Come spring, all customers behind on bills are at great risk of losing utilities, the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

'We were shocked': Marion family facing nearly $1K utility bill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Gas & Electric customers are not the only ones seeing huge increases on their utility bills. NYSEG customers are paying more too. Sunday night, we told you RG&E customers have contacted News10NBC stunned over recent bills. We talked to an NYSEG customer who's asking why her bill has more than doubled.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
bizjournals

Utilities, solar panel industry battle over net metering bill

There’s a fight for solar power going on in the Sunshine State, pitting many of Florida’s largest utility companies against the solar panel industry. Utilities say changes to the way solar power customers are billed are necessary so they aren’t unfairly subsidized by other energy customers. Solar power installers say the billing changes would cripple their industry by diminishing the benefit of owning solar panels and result in solar power job cuts.
FLORIDA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

New York officials add pressure on Con Ed over surging utility bills

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Monday to explain an "unexpected spike" in consumer utility bills this winter, some of which she said tripled in January from the previous month. The AG's office said it is "troubled that Con Edison raised its rates so much and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills
Boston

At long last, employers are rolling out return-to-office plans (again)

“I think we’re in a few years of experimentation and figuring out what works.”. Now that the Omicron threat is subsiding and COVID-19 restrictions are easing, large employers are again preparing to bring people back to the office, with several announcing return dates over the next six weeks. For some companies, it will be a resumption of an aborted effort that began last year. For others, it will be the first time back since COVID-19 swept into Massachusetts two years ago. And for just about everyone, the new office plans will allow for at least some amount of remote work each week.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Boston

Boston bolsters urban agriculture and access to healthy food

GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture aims to increase local food production throughout the city. Boston officials are offering more support to urban farms and gardens to address food insecurity and reduce the carbon footprint of food access. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced the launch of GrowBoston: Office of Urban...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

One hundred days in office, Mayor Wu talks vaccine mandates, freeing the T, and making Boston green

"We have gotten even more done than I imagined was possible." Mayor Michelle Wu didn’t have much time. Just two weeks after a sizable victory to become Boston’s first elected woman and person of color to serve as the city’s chief executive, Wu took office — a stunningly short transitional period thanks to an unusual election year and, mostly, to the city charter.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston health officials to consider ending mask mandates

BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Boston are weighing lifting the city’s facemask requirement for schools and businesses. The city’s Public Health Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss the matter. It comes the day after students and staff at Massachusetts public schools are officially not required to wear face coverings indoors.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy