ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

What the referee shortage means for Midstate schools

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnnFE_0eOaOi4900

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An alarming lack of available refereeing crews could put Friday night football, and other high school sports in a bind. The Mid-Penn Conference announced last week that in order to accommodate the few existing refereeing crews, many games will be moved to Thursday nights or Saturday afternoons.

Mechanicsburg Area High School Athletic Director, Seth Pehanich says the writing has been on the wall when it comes to referees. “I became an Athletic Director in 2016 and this has always been an issue. The last 2-3 years have been something our conference and the PIAA has tried to combat in a number of ways, whether that’s recruiting, unique scheduling, and positive messaging to the community,” Pehanich said.

Crisis-level official shortage means Friday night football in jeopardy

Without a doubt, change is on the horizon, and Pehanich believes it’s best to roll with the punches, even if there may be some risks involved. “We are going to try and embrace the change and make the best of it, but at the same time understand how special Friday nights are to our school and community,” Pehanich said. “Will there be teams that play the same night as Thursday? Yes, and it isn’t ideal, but it happens more than some may realize. It is a sacrifice we have to do to allow for the football teams to compete.”

The movement of games has impacts outside the lines, which could be good or bad depending on the school. “How this may impact revenue is one that we will have to watch. There are some schools that have played on Thursdays sparingly over the years, and they said it hasn’t impacted them significantly,” Pehanich said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

In Pehanich’s eyes, the move may be tough, but it is necessary in order to have a level playing field for all teams. “The reason the Mid-Penn is looking at this is so we can get out in front of it in a timely manner. It allows us to not have to cancel games last minute, which isn’t good for anyone, and it also allows our varsity games to be officiated by experienced crews. It isn’t good for the official, or the teams involved, if an official is doing game that they may not be qualified to do,” Pehanich said.

In order to get more available crews, Pehanich notes that a positive environment is a good start. “My first thought is how do we keep the ones we have. There is a clip of Frank Martin, the South Carolina Men’s Basketball Coach, where he discusses officials and coaches. His message is that they are people too, who are giving up their time and for not a lot of money, so these athletes can have a game to play. If we want to keep officials around, we need to give them the respect they deserve,” Pehanich said.

PIAA Football Championships moved to Cumberland Valley

If you’ve ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a referee, now would be a critical time to take the first step towards becoming an official in any PIAA sport. “We try to make the experience as enjoyable as possible. Hosting events is the fun part of the job, and officials are a part of that. Creating a positive atmosphere for everyone involved goes a long way!” Pehanich said.

“Becoming a PIAA official is easy, fun, and a nice part-time job if you enjoy sports and being around student-athletes. Our student-athletes need you more than ever,” Pehanich said. To become a PIAA official, you must be at least 18 years old. To find out more, you can visit the link here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Middletown left no doubt in District semis win over Trinity

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown left no doubt in Monday’s semifinal win over Trinity in the PIAA District III Class 4A semifinals, 63-49. The Blue Raiders will now take on Berks Catholic in Thursday’s Championships. Also on Monday, in boys 5A action, both games took triple overtime to decide. Undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg survived against Hershey, […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin buzzer beater sends Rams to Hershey

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Senior Megan Cavoli sent the Central Dauphin Lady Rams to Hershey on a half-court buzzer beater over undefeated Cedar Cliff. Central Dauphin beat the Colts, 41-38 at the buzzer to advance to the title game. The Lady Rams will now play Cumberland Valley for the PIAA District III Class 6A […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg is going dancing for second time

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After winning back-to-back conference championships, Penn State Harrisburg is headed to the big dance for the second time. The Lions will face No. 9 St. Joseph (Conn.) (26-1) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Lions (23-3) won their second consecutive United East Championship […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

PIAA District III basketball championship schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is championship week for the PIAA District III basketball playoffs for the 2022 championships. The first round began on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022. Below are the sites and times of the semifinals games held on Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Mechanicsburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Education
abc27 News

Mifflin County girls win first-ever District 6 title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County Girls Basketball won the District VI Class 6A Championship on Monday over State College, 49-39. It was the first district title in Huskies school history. In the win, Marissa Gingrich scored her 1,000th career point, as just a junior. Gingrich led all scorers with 26 points. Huskies Bri […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

What’s so special about Penn State Harrisburg hoops?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball just won back-to-back conference championships, the only two in school history. Now for the second time in three years, the Lions will play in the NCAA Division III National Tournament (the 2021 season was cancelled due to COVID). There’s a lot to love about this Penn […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Heat induct Gregg Mace into Hall of Fame

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Heat inducted Gregg Mace into their Hall of Fame on Sunday. Mace was the longtime abc27 Sports Director before he passed away in 2019 after a battle with prostate cancer. Mace is the 13th person inducted into the Harrisburg Heat Hall of Fame. Mace was a big part in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

District III crowns bowling champions in 2022 finals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eighty bowlers rolled off in the PIAA District III Bowling Championships at ABC North in Harrisburg on Saturday. Out of 40 boys , Cumberland Valley freshman Matthew Pomian fell to Exeter Township’s Ethan Reimert in the championship. The final score was 193-182. In the girls field of 40 bowlers, two sisters […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Whtm#The Mid Penn Conference#Piaa
abc27 News

Messiah women win sixth-straight MAC Commonwealth Title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah Women’s Basketball won its sixth-straight MAC Commonwealth Championship on Sunday, 69-55 over Widener. With the win, Messiah earned an automatic bid into the Division III NCAA Tournament. Camp Hill alum and Messiah graduate student Leah Springer finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals. She […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg on to Class 5A district semis

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week. Top-seeded Mechanicsburg defeated Twin Valley, 28-18 in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Gettysburg behind some sharp shooting from Autumn Oaster dominated Lampeter-Strasburg. 55-43. Full Class 5A Girls Quarterfinals results 1 Mechanicsburg (20-4) defeats 8 Twin Valley (15-9) […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg wins back-to-back championships

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball won back-to-back conference championships, and punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. The Nittany Lions won the United East Conference Championship 85-52 over Lancaster Bible College on Saturday. Penn State Harrisburg (23-3) avenged last weekend’s regular-season finale loss to Lancaster Bible (20-7) by […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Warwick, Central Dauphin boys on to 6A District semifinals

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week. Warwick upset second-seeded Cumberland Valley on the road 58-51 in overtime to advance to the Class 6A District semifinals. Central Dauphin dominated Chambersburg in front of a packed gym Friday night […]
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Midstate wrestlers win gold in region tournaments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The top individual wrestlers in the Midstate won gold at the 3A/2A South Central Region Wrestling Championships on Saturday. The 3A event was held at Spring Grove HS, while CD East played host to the 2A wrestlers. Below are a full list of champions by weight class for both 3A and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Gettysburg women win ever third Centennial Conference title

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Women’s Basketball is the Centennial Conference Champion for just the third time in school history. The Lady Bullets defeated Johns Hopkins 43-30 on Saturday to claim the title in front of their home gym. Down by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, Gettysburg relied on transition shooting […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster Mennonite advances to 2A district title game

McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 2A boys basketball semifinals are complete, and the title game matchup is set. Third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite upset No. 2 Delone Catholic at home, 48-41 to advance to the championship game. Top-seeded Antietam dominated Greenwood, 52-38 in the semifinals to advance. Full Class 2A Boys Semifinals results […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Defending champ Freddie Rahmer wins Lincoln Icebreaker

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Two-time defending points champion Freddie Rahmer already finds himself in victory lane after the 2022 season-opening Lincoln Icebreaker on Sunday. Despite winning the points title in back-to-back years, this was Rahmer’s first ever Icebreaker win. Sunday was also Rahmer’s debut in his new number 8R car owned by Rich Eichelberger. After […]
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Delone girls defeat McDevitt, move on to district semis

McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week. Top-seeded Delone Catholic dominated Bishop McDevitt girls, 45-20 in a Squires doubleheader. The Squires advance to the District III Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday, March 1. Full Class 4A Girls Quarterfinals […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg behaves like champions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) —  Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball wants to finish what they started in 2020. The Nittany Lions won their first conference title in program history that year, earning a berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament. Before the coronavirus pandemic cut that tourney short, Penn State Harrisburg won their first round […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Trinity, Middletown advance to Class 4A District Semis

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 4A semifinals are in the books; Trinity and Middletown boys come up the big winners on Thursday night. After a slow start, Trinity held off a talented Boiling Springs team in front of a packed gym, 57-50 for Coach Larry Kostelac’s 775th win in program […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg earns title game rematch with LBC

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg is on to the United East Conference Championship after the team’s 77-67 victory over St. Mary’s College in the semifinals. This is the second straight season that the Nittany Lions have advanced to the conference championship. The 2021 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, However, in […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy