Tennis

Lesia Tsurenko: Ukrainians dying because of political ambitions of Russian dictator

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Krainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has pleaded to the entire tennis community to speak against Russia and their invasion of Ukraine. In the early hours of Thursday, Russia started their invasion of Ukraine. The worst fears of the Ukrainians became a reality when Russia started their attacks on Thursday....

#Ukrainians#Ukraine#Russian World#Krainian Tennis
Tennis World Usa

