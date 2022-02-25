Missing and murdered: 'Where's the outrage?'

CHICAGO (CBS) — On this final weekend of Black History Month, a local group drew attention Saturday to the increased numbers of missing and murdered women in Black and brown communities. As part of that plea, the pay TV network Investigation Discovery joined the Rev. Robin Hood – founder of the group Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere, or MOVE Chicago – for a panel discussion on the issue. The panel discussed the docuseries “The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler,” which seeks justice for 51 women who have been murdered and expresses concern about one or more serial killers targeting women in Chicago. The panel discussion focused on the murders in the context of marginalization of Black women and neglect of communities on the South and West sides, as well as the role race plays in media coverage. The group also honored CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot for her consistent reports on missing and murdered women.

