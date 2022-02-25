ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC to significantly loosen pandemic mask guidelines Friday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeY8C_0eOaO5vB00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly ease federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

‘Stealth omicron’ is spreading and scientists are learning more

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action before the announcement.

The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide. Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.

It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said a change has been in the works.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.

However, she declined to give a specific day when the CDC would announce a change. CDC officials on Thursday refused to confirm a release date.

“At @CDCgov, we have been analyzing our #COVID19 data and shifting our focus to preventing the most severe outcomes and minimizing healthcare strain,” Walensky tweeted Thursday night, offering no details on Friday’s announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin calls on Norfolk to end partnership with Russian sister city

Kaliningrad, Russia has been Norfolk's sister city since 1992. Gov. Youngkin calls on Norfolk to end partnership with Russian sister city. Masks no longer required on school buses in Currituck County. Man fatally shot Sunday night in Ocean View. Sentara Healthcare announces new cancer research alliance. Applications open for Governor’s...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth festival organizer says marijuana will likely be allowed inside if event is approved

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3BBIB8p. Portsmouth festival organizer says marijuana will likely be allowed inside if event is approved. Virginia Beach woman competes for Ms. Wheelchair USA title. School bus issues expected to continue Thursday in Norfolk with driver shortage. Russia attacks Ukraine in "full-scale" assault,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ap#Americans#Omicron
WAVY News 10

Mystery of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew vanishes on Mother’s Day in 2020, investigators are left with minimal clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive. “Dateline NBC” reveals new details in the case, as well as an exclusive interview with...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WAVY News 10

Expert doubts Americans ready for major cyberattack

(NewsNation Now) — As Ukraine recovers from another round of cyberattacks, an expert in the United States says there’s little America can do to prepare against such an organized attack. ReachOut Technology founder and CEO Rick Jordan said the defenses U.S. organizations employ guarantee them “nothing.”. “We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

Mistrial declared in Norfolk daycare owner’s child neglect case

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3JTnrFJ. Mistrial declared in Norfolk daycare owner’s child neglect case. Woman seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting Thursday morning. WAVY's Chris Horne reports on Gov. Youngkin's visit to Hampton Thursday. Bruce Rader's last show as WAVY sports director is Thursday. Gov. Youngkin...
The Guardian

US supreme court hears case that could limit Biden’s bid to fight climate crisis

The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy